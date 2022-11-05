Patricia "Pat" Rehberg (nee Cooley) passed away on October 25th due to complications associated with an aggressive form of thyroid cancer. She was comforted by the many blessings that accompany a full, well-lived life.

Pat was born on November 15, 1933, on a ranch outside of Lame Deer, Montana to Ray and Dorothy (Herman) Cooley. She attended kindergarten in Hardin and received the rest of her education in Billings. She fondly remembered her time at Rimrock Elementary, where she spent recess and lunch breaks exploring the Rims and wading in the High Ditch. She attended Lincoln Junior High and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1951. Following graduation, she enrolled at Eastern Montana College (EMC) and to her family's surprise, became a member of the cheerleading squad.

The course of nature derailed her studies when she (not so reluctantly) agreed to wed the neighborhood boy who was hell bent on marrying her. On June 27, 1952, Pat and Jack Rehberg were married at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, a union that lasted 68 years, and would have lasted at least 68 more if given the chance.

Following her marriage to Jack, they moved into a trailer at the Midland Guernsey Dairy. While Jack and his brother Wally ran the daily operations of the dairy, Pat spent her time putting the final touches (tarring the walls and installing a proper kitchen) on the cabin atop the Rims that would become the home where they would raise their children. While raising their two children on the family ranch, Pat helped Jack when needed by baking pies (from scratch) that were a staple at the Milky Way Drive-In, a local diner owned and operated by Jack and his mother.

When their children finished grade school, Pat re-enrolled at EMC, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She spent the next eight years teaching 1st grade at Miles Avenue Elementary before becoming a traveling reading specialist guiding new teachers on the fundamentals of reading for grade school students. During these years she enjoyed spending her summers camping and boating with her family in Yellowstone Park and Yellowtail.

Despite her claims that she was the "country side" of the marriage, as opposed to her more "sophisticated" husband, Pat will forever be remembered by friends and family for her consummate poise and grace. She enjoyed and took pride in many of life's simple pleasures, reading, knitting, cooking, and providing boundless love to her family and friends. She was an active member of P.E.O., Chapter E, a member of multiple book clubs, an accomplished hand and machine knitter, and the person who could effortlessly throw together a proper feast for a party of twenty at a moment's notice. She hosted Sunday family dinners well into her eighties, an event that was opt-out as opposed to opt-in, thus bestowing upon those who would not attend the unfortunate duty of personally notifying her ahead of time.

Throughout her life, Pat took the time to remind the people around her how much she cared for them. There was no gift received, nor kind gesture offered, that did not receive a hand-written thank-you card. During the first night of a NILE rodeo, one of the cowboy's shirts was torn, so he removed it and tossed it to Pat who was seated in the first row. That night, she washed and mended the shirt, folded it neatly, and returned it to the young man the following night with a hand written note expressing her gratitude and offering some kind words of advice.

In spite of her reluctance towards air travel, Pat and Jack traveled the world extensively, often following their mutual admiration of figure skating. They attended multiple World Figure Skating Championships where they befriended many of the skater's family members through their conversations in the stands. Pat enjoyed the laid-back lifestyle aboard a cruise ship. She and Jack shared their love of cruising with their family, taking all of their grandchildren on a cruise for their eighteenth birthdays. It was on these cruises that most of them learned the true depth of their Granny's love and patience. Granny was, after all, equal parts Mary Poppins and Ms. Manners, with a dash of Calamity Jane.

Pat is survived by her children Shanna (David) Henry and Dennis (Janice) Rehberg, her brother Robert (Sheri) Cooley, her five grandchildren, Jaclyn, Ryan, AJ, Katie, and Elsie, and seven great-grandchildren.

While the service will be private for family, all are invited to attend a reception November 25, at 12:30 at Pat's home. Memorials in Pat's name can be made to the Eugene Herman Language Clinic of the Scottish Rite, 514 14th St. W, 59102.