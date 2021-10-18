Patricia “Patti” Ann (Conner) Morledge died on Oct. 7, 2021 at the age of 93 from complications related to colon cancer. She was born in Nov. of 1927 to Cloyd & Pearl Conner in Portland, Oregon.
When Patti was six years old the family moved to Livingston, Montana where her father served as a Presbyterian minister. In junior high Patti moved with her parents to Billings. Upon the completion of numerous moves to further her husband Charlie's medical education, Patti returned to Billings and would remain there for the rest of her days. As a junior at Billings Senior High School, Patti met her future husband, Charles Morledge. After high school graduation Patti attended Pacific University and then continued her education at Eastern Montana College. She later attended George Washington University and ultimately received an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Humane Letters) from Rocky Mountain College.
In Dec. of 1947 Patti and Charlie were married. They began married life in Boulder, Colorado. Charlie's acceptance into the George Washington University School of Medicine prompted their move to Washington, DC. While in the nation's capitol, their twin daughters Marilyn and Bonne were born.
After Charlie completed his residency in ophthalmology they returned to Billings to begin Charlie's medical practice and to raise their daughters. Patti became involved in the community through PEO, Junior League of Billings, PTA, the Yellowstone Medical Auxiliary, and Rocky Mountain College National Advisory Council. Her real passion was decorating and “beautifying” everything she touched, especially her home and Rocky Mountain College.
She will be remembered by those who knew her as both elegant and classy. Her lifetime charitable pursuits within the Billings Community and Rocky were nothing short of legendary. Many family and friends possess gifts and treasures bestowed upon them by Patti.
In the early seventies, Patti and Charlie accepted the legal guardianship of their six year-old nephew, Scott Morledge Hampton, upon the untimely death of his parents. Although they had recently become “empty nesters,” Patti and Charlie raised and adopted Scott as their own, acquiring an adoring son in the process. Scott and Patti bonded instantly and they remained close - boasting that they had enjoyed over 700 meals together after the passing of Charlie in 2007.
More than anything else, Patti's greatest joy was being a full-time homemaker and mom to Marilyn, Bonne, and Scott. Nothing pleased her more than being with her children.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Cloyd & Pearl Conner, husband Charlie, infant daughter Robin, sisters-in-law Polly (Scott's mother) & Betty Lu, brothers-in-law John, Roy, & David.
She is survived by her brother Stuart (Susan McDaniel) Conner & her children Bonne (Tom) Morscheck, Marilyn (Jim) Kohles, & Scott (Diane) Morledge-Hampton of Billings; grandchildren Heidi (Michael) Mattie, Lisa (Pat) Chapel, Luke (Jamie) Morscheck, Jimmy (Lindsay) Kohles, Jack (Whitney) Kohles, Sara (Tim) Denty, Ben Morledge-Hampton, Charles Morledge-Hampton, Nick Morledge-Hampton, Abbie Morledge-Hampton and great grand-children Trystin, Lilah, Hannah, Boone, Eben, Arie, Theo, Molly, Asher, Conner, Beau, Walter, Leena, and Charlotte; brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Lynn, Vivian, and Virginia (Davis) as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
There will be a memorial service in Spring 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain College, First Presbyterian Church, Community Leadership & Development (CLDI), Riverstone Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
We would like to thank her caregivers Evelyn & Bill Defferding for all the loving care they provided for Patti over the past four years, Dr. Neil Sorensen and nurses Kathy & Cindy, and the staff with Riverstone Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.