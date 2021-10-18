Patricia “Patti” Ann (Conner) Morledge died on Oct. 7, 2021 at the age of 93 from complications related to colon cancer. She was born in Nov. of 1927 to Cloyd & Pearl Conner in Portland, Oregon.

When Patti was six years old the family moved to Livingston, Montana where her father served as a Presbyterian minister. In junior high Patti moved with her parents to Billings. Upon the completion of numerous moves to further her husband Charlie's medical education, Patti returned to Billings and would remain there for the rest of her days. As a junior at Billings Senior High School, Patti met her future husband, Charles Morledge. After high school graduation Patti attended Pacific University and then continued her education at Eastern Montana College. She later attended George Washington University and ultimately received an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Humane Letters) from Rocky Mountain College.

In Dec. of 1947 Patti and Charlie were married. They began married life in Boulder, Colorado. Charlie's acceptance into the George Washington University School of Medicine prompted their move to Washington, DC. While in the nation's capitol, their twin daughters Marilyn and Bonne were born.