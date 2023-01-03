Patricia (Patti) Jean Peterson, 70, of Billings, passed away on Friday, December 19, 2022, at the family home after a year-long battle with organ failure.

Patti was born on February 6, 1952, to Ignatius and Genevieve (Jean) Nowicki at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She grew up on Montana Ave. on St. Paul’s East Side with her older brother, Gary. Her childhood, however, was anything but normal. When Patti was ten years old her mom was diagnosed with an aggressive case of MS and as the disease worsened, she was finally institutionalized. Patti’s teen years consisted of school during the week then going with her dad to visit her mom on weekends. When old enough, she volunteered at the facility where her mom was being cared for, and caring for people would eventually become her life’s work. Patti attended Hazel Park Junior High School and it was during this time, unbeknownst to them both, she would meet her future husband, Ron Peterson, however the two would drift apart for a period of time as they ended up attending rival high schools. Patti attended and graduated from Johnson High School. It was during her junior year when tragedy struck her life again, losing both her father and brother to heart attacks within a very short period of time, leaving Patti in charge of care for her mom, who would live to see her daughter get married, but would pass away in 1974.

After high school, Patti enrolled in Bethesda School of Nursing earning her degree. After passing Minnesota State certification, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1972. After that she began her nursing career in the employment of Bethesda Hospital.

Ron and Patti had by now found their way back to each other and they were married on November 11, 1972 in St. Paul, MN at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Over the next ten years, they would have three children, Jenniffer, Garrett and Samantha. Life appeared to be settling in until the company Ron worked for, BNSF Railroad, announced they were moving their headquarters to Kansas. It was decided the Petersons wouldn’t be going along. Instead, after some lengthy discussion, Ron and Patti with three children in tow were heading to Montana where BNSF had offered Ron a promotion and a new position. In June of 1983, they purchased a house in Billings, which with Patti’s special mix of love and kindness became the family’s home for the next 40 years. In 1984, a 3rd daughter, Erin, would be added and raising the family became Patti’s mission.

Although Patti had given up her nursing job in Minnesota, the love of the profession was still very strong, so in 1985, she applied for and received her Montana license. St. Vincent Hospital was the beneficiary of Patti’s return to nursing where she worked on 5 Fortin, Orthopedics, alongside in her words “some of the best people in the world” until her retirement in 2012. People would tell her kids whenever they went to visit mom at work “just head towards the laughter” and you’ll find your mom. This is more amazing considering the many health issues Patti dealt with through most of her adult life. Although she never once complained, it was her body not her spirit that finally betrayed her. She felt so grateful for the St. Vincent doctors, nurses, CNAs and staff that cared for her during this past year, any outing with the kids, especially camping in the area around Red Lodge. She would always sneak in a short shopping spree into town complete with pizza during these ‘camping’ trips. Also to be expected, with four kids and six grandchildren there would be activities to attend, whether it was a sporting event, basically anything to do with a ball or school program she was there, and usually in the front row.

Patti and Ron celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary and 70th Birthdays in July, with a family get together in cabins along the shores of Georgetown Lake.

Patti was married to the Love of her Life and is survived by her husband Ron; children: Jenniffer (Travis) Berg, Garrett (Courtney) Peterson, Samantha (Sammi), Erin (Benjamin) Tracy; and grandchildren: Hunter (Brittney) Berg, Dawsen Berg, Evan, Asher, Ava Tracy, Charlee Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parent: Ignatius and Genevieve Nowicki, a brother Gary, and a niece MaryBeth.

A Funeral Service Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow in basement of church. A private family graveside burial will be held at a later date.