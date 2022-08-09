 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia "Patty" Ann (Taylor) Dobson

Patricia "Patty" Ann (Taylor) Dobson, 68 of Billings, passed away on Aug. 1, surrounded by her family.

Private graveside service will be held later in Cut Bank, Montana.

To view Patty's Tribute Wall and Full Obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

