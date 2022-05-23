 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia "Patty" Lee Cox

  • 0

Patty passed away in Greenwood Lake, NY on May 6. She was born in Great Falls, MT (1942) to Herb and Marea Lee.

The family moved to Billings, MT, where she and her younger brother were raised. Patty graduated from Billings Senior High in 1960. She attended the University of Montana and graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in English.

She raised her family in Suffern, NY with her husband Elwood. Patricia is survived by her brother Robert Lee; her daughter Cynthia Cox; sons: Chris Cox and Tim Cox; four grandsons; two granddaughters; and her niece Daineen Lee Clikeman.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook safe at your summer BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News