Patricia "Patty" Lee Cox

Patty passed away in Greenwood Lake, NY on May 6. She was born in Great Falls, MT (1942) to Herb and Marea Lee.
The family moved to Billings, MT, where she and her younger brother were raised. Patty graduated from Billings Senior High in 1960. She attended the University of Montana and graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in English.
She raised her family in Suffern, NY with her husband Elwood. Patricia is survived by her brother Robert Lee; her daughter Cynthia Cox; sons: Chris Cox and Tim Cox; four grandsons; two granddaughters; and her niece Daineen Lee Clikeman.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.