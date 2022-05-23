Patricia "Patty" Lee Cox

Patty passed away in Greenwood Lake, NY on May 6. She was born in Great Falls, MT (1942) to Herb and Marea Lee.

The family moved to Billings, MT, where she and her younger brother were raised. Patty graduated from Billings Senior High in 1960. She attended the University of Montana and graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in English.

She raised her family in Suffern, NY with her husband Elwood. Patricia is survived by her brother Robert Lee; her daughter Cynthia Cox; sons: Chris Cox and Tim Cox; four grandsons; two granddaughters; and her niece Daineen Lee Clikeman.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.