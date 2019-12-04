{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia (Rush) Dey, age 84, went with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019.                                 

Patricia was born on April 8, 1935 in Axtell, Kansas, to Edith (Rush) Soule and Harry Rush.

On June 21, 1960 she married Paul Dey.

She loved visiting with family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Paul; two infant daughters (Corinne and Nancy); her parents Edith and Harry; step-father Maurice Soule; and two brothers, Francis and Max.

She is survived by her two sons, Mike of Butte and Shawn of Billings; sisters-in-law Kay Rush of Stockon, Kansas, Mildred Dey of Glendive, and Joyce Dey of Sidney. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery.

For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Dey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

