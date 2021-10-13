Patricia Ruth Webster (Howard) passed away quietly Sept. 27, 2021 at her residence in the Aspen Meadows Senior Living facility in Billings Montana with her daughter Tesa by her side. She was 83 years of age and had lived a good life that produced a happy family of four children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Harrison, Nebraska to her parents Leslie “Jim” Howard and Ruth Howard. She was the first born out of three daughters the family would eventually have, Mollie born in 1940 and Becky born in 1947. She attended a small country school in rural Sioux County until attending high school in Harrison, Nebraska where she graduated in 1956.

Patricia married Henry Webster of Crawford, Nebraska on June 30, 1957. They lived in Crawford during the first few years of marriage where their first son, Rick Lee Webster, was born in 1958 and their second son, Mark Henry Webster, was born in 1959. The family then moved to Riverdale, North Dakota where Henry started a new job at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery. Patricia gave birth to two more children, Tesa Lynn Webster (Sironen) in 1962 and Timothy James Webster in 1965. She often spoke of these years in North Dakota where she raised all four of her children as the happiest time of her life. She was a talented artist and an avid reader.

In 1994 Henry and Patricia moved to Joliet, Montana. After 10 years in Joliet she moved to Aspen Meadows in Billings. Her wishes after her passing were to be cremated and the ashes passed on to her children. The family is planning a memorial service to be held next Spring (date yet to be determined) at the Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings Montana. More details can be found on the Dahl Funeral Chapel website. https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Patricia-Webster.