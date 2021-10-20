.Patricia Sorich, 92, of Butte, Montana, died on Oct. 10, 2021, Anaconda, Montana, from complications of COVID-19.

Patricia “Pat” was born to Butte natives Newton and Mary McDonald, on July 22, 1929, in San Francisco, California. She and her parents returned to Butte in 1933 where Pat completed her education at Catholic schools, graduating graduated from Girls Central High School in 1947.

After the end of World War II, Pat met a young man from Butte who was recently discharged from the Navy. On August 20, 1949, they eloped to Anaconda, where they were married. Together Steve and Pat had three children, Stephen, Susan, and John.

Pat worked at Hennessey's Department Store and at a local credit bureau before beginning her 30-year-long career at Metals Bank, now US Bank, retiring in 1985 as the personnel officer.

Throughout her life, Pat gave freely to numerous organizations. Yet Pat's passion was working with and coordinating local tax aid programs for close to 26 years.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Steve in 2007 and by her parents and in-laws Obren and Stella Sorich, brothers-in-law and their wives – Mike Sorich; John and Lee Sorich; and Al and Ann Sorich.