Patricia "Theresa" Forney passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Originally from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, she died at St. John's United in Billings, having been a resident in Montana for 45-plus years. She was the widow of "Sam" Forney (who passed in 2013). Theresa was born on Feb. 11, 1936, in Newfoundland, Canada, to "Lizzy" Nolan. She met Sam when he was stationed there. They were married for almost 55 years and had four children.

She worked at Pepperrel Air Force Base; and retired from Clarks Fork National Bank in Fromberg.

Her greatest joys in life were dancing with her husband and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she retired, she and Sam spent several years traveling the country.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Arlene Forney; sons Ken (Brandee) Forney, Kevin (Kim) Forney; grandchildren Darcy, Bridget, Nick and Becky; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lizzy Nolan and father; by her son, Ronald Michael; and granddaughter, Christina Joann.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Rimview Square, Powers and Hansen Cottages and St. John's United Hospice for their outstanding care.

The funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be sent to Special K Ranch, St. John's United or a charity of your choice.