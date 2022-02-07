Patrick H. Cosgriffe

Patrick Harry Cosgriffe was a gentle giant, a big guy with a tender heart who would do anything to help a pal, relative or downtrodden stranger. He loved football, family, fishing, friends, food, flowers, dogs, birds and his faith. After a dozen surgeries, he had more hardware than Home Depot but never lost his humor or winning smile. He died Feb. 5 in Billings Clinic of pneumonia and COVID complications. He was 62 and vaccinated.

Patrick was born March 2, 1959, in Columbus, Montana, second son of Richard and Ellen Cosgriffe, joining the performing “Countless Cosgriffes,” whose 1964 train trip to New York and New England he long remembered, although he was only five. His mother fastened a bell around his waist so he could be located if he wandered, which this curious child often did. Patrick was a gifted porcelain potter, moving to Point Arena, Calif., learning the art from his brother-in-law Jim Hayes and, later, in Portland, Ore., from his brother Rick Cosgriffe. Never a fan of school, he preferred a fishing hole, afternoon movie or walk in the park. He made a remarkable return to the academic world, graduating in his 50s with a double major and high honors from Montana State University-Billings. He planned a career in counseling.

Patrick was a fine cook with prodigious appetites – for a family party singing show tunes, for drugs, alcohol, rock and roll. He conquered many addictions, slew many dragons. Food, he claimed, was his final challenge. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle and cousin, a talented guitarist, and long-time member of Alcoholics Anonymous as a mentor to many. His AA sponsor, Vince, was his best friend. The two had a weekend ritual watching football games.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Peny Cosgriffe Hayes and Robbie Cosgriffe Townsley. Survivors include his longtime partner, Diane Moen, mother and guardian to his adored daughter Christena; siblings and spouses: Christene Meyers and Bruce Keller, Rick Cosgriffe and Jane Milder, Olivia Cosgriffe and David Weyer, Misha Kelly and David Minesinger, and adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.

A celebration will be staged later at High Chaparral in the Beartooths. Cremation will take place at Heights Family Funeral Home. His ashes will be sprinkled in his favorite fishing hole and in the rivers of Ireland. Memorials may be made to Billings AA Recovery Group, PO Box 23406, Billings, MT., 59104, to Down Syndrome research or by contacting his sister, Christene Meyers.