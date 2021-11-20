Patrick Jacob Comstock, 80, husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 13, 2021.
Pat was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on March 8, 1941, to Chet and Anita Comstock. Pat graduated from Cody High School in 1959. He proudly served in the Navy and graduated from Montana State University in 1971. Pat married Beverly Hould on Sept. 14, 1968. Pat and Bev were blessed with two children Ian and Shawna. The family lived a nomadic life with Bechtel Construction for over 30 years before settling in Billings in 1990. Pat lived with dignity and integrity in many countries and communities in the world. His kind personality, practical abilities, and problem-solving skills endeared him to many. He worked on worldwide projects with people who would become lifelong friends.
Pat traveled the world with Bev exploring many countries in the Pacific Basin. He loved Montana, sports, especially golf, studying geography, his home, and was an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family. Christmas dollar store shopping with his grandchildren was a traditional highlight and will be remembered. Pat was lifelong practicing Catholic with a quiet, deep faith.
Pat is survived by his loving wife Bev; his children Ian (Lindsay) Comstock and Shawna (Eric) Nickisch; his 11 grandchildren Patrick, Alissia, Sean (Raegan), Ryan, Evan, Elijah, Jacob, Rebekah, Caleb, Benjamin, and Anna; his sister Michele Hemry of Cody, WY; his brother Tim Comstock of Tetonia, ID; his mother in-law Myrtle Hould of Malta, MT; brother in law Byron (Martina) Hould of Miles City; sister in laws Karen Hould of Park City, MT and Kari Hould of Malta, MT; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who respected and loved him.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents Chet and Anita Comstock; his father in-law Denver Hould; and brother in laws Mike Hemry, Butch Hould, and Sid Hould.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27th at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Billings, MT. Rite of Committal will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Phillips County Cemetery, Malta, MT.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.