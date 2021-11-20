Patrick Jacob Comstock, 80, husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 13, 2021.

Pat was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on March 8, 1941, to Chet and Anita Comstock. Pat graduated from Cody High School in 1959. He proudly served in the Navy and graduated from Montana State University in 1971. Pat married Beverly Hould on Sept. 14, 1968. Pat and Bev were blessed with two children Ian and Shawna. The family lived a nomadic life with Bechtel Construction for over 30 years before settling in Billings in 1990. Pat lived with dignity and integrity in many countries and communities in the world. His kind personality, practical abilities, and problem-solving skills endeared him to many. He worked on worldwide projects with people who would become lifelong friends.

Pat traveled the world with Bev exploring many countries in the Pacific Basin. He loved Montana, sports, especially golf, studying geography, his home, and was an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family. Christmas dollar store shopping with his grandchildren was a traditional highlight and will be remembered. Pat was lifelong practicing Catholic with a quiet, deep faith.