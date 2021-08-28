Patrick Kevin Bettise was larger than life. He was born May 19, 1957 to Don and Scotty Bettise, and proud to grow up on the South Side of Billings where he attended Little Flower Catholic School, Lincoln Jr. High and Senior. Not only did this make him tougher, but it helped mold him into a champion for the underdog as well as the working class. He despised mean people and bullies, and anyone venturing out on the town with Pat knew better than to under-tip any hardworking server or bartender.

Paddy was known by most as their favorite storyteller. He could mimic any voice and perfect any foreign accent, so accordingly had everyone in stitches as they listened to the vast array of life experiences he shared. One could always tell where Pat was in a room by the number of people gathered in one place laughing. Although one or two stories might have been embellished, if they weren't true, they should have been.