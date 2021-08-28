Patrick Kevin Bettise was larger than life. He was born May 19, 1957 to Don and Scotty Bettise, and proud to grow up on the South Side of Billings where he attended Little Flower Catholic School, Lincoln Jr. High and Senior. Not only did this make him tougher, but it helped mold him into a champion for the underdog as well as the working class. He despised mean people and bullies, and anyone venturing out on the town with Pat knew better than to under-tip any hardworking server or bartender.
Paddy was known by most as their favorite storyteller. He could mimic any voice and perfect any foreign accent, so accordingly had everyone in stitches as they listened to the vast array of life experiences he shared. One could always tell where Pat was in a room by the number of people gathered in one place laughing. Although one or two stories might have been embellished, if they weren't true, they should have been.
Pat spent most of his career as a broker in the trucking industry, most recently at DTS in Billings. But his true passion and calling in life was as a MOA and NAIA football official. Pat not only loved being a ref, it defined him. He enjoyed “lighting up coaches like a Christmas tree” when they got into his space, and his stand-by tagline known by all was 'Shut Your Pie Hole!', which he never hesitated to unleash upon a deserving coach or obnoxious fan. He may have had enemies while on the field, but after the game even the most difficult coaches had a deep respect and admiration for Pat. The proudest moment of his officiating career was being chosen to officiate at the NAIA National Championship game in Rome, Georgia. His officiating career spanned over 40 years, and the fellowship and brotherhood of his fellow officials superseded any ordinary friendship tenfold.
Patrick was the number one fan of Rock and Roll music. Not only did he know all of the 60's and 70's rock bands and lead singers, he could name every drummer and guitar player as well. In addition to a great expanse of Rock knowledge, he also retained details of American and World history, English literature, and other mindless trivia, often answering every question correctly on Jeopardy to the astonishment of family and friends.
Few people were aware of Pat's artistic talent. He could sketch a drawing in a heartbeat or write a memoir for a friend in a flash. His artwork adorned the bathroom walls of Pug Mahon's Irish Pub for years, a feat of which he and his brother Shawn were extremely proud. Pat enjoyed penning and illustrating cards for family and close friends – ones that they will treasure forever. His large Irish Catholic family was important to him, and he was a dedicated son, father, brother, cousin, and nephew to many.
Early in life, Pat married Phyrne Gairret and to this union two children, Charlee and Donovan, were born. One would be hard pressed to find a more loving and dedicated father. He adored his children and was always proud of them. He was thrilled that they were both musically inclined and couldn't get enough of Charlee's beautiful voice or Donovan shredding a guitar solo. His favorite memories were traveling to Nashville for their shows and enjoying the music venues there. Although Pat and Phyrne later divorced, they remained close friends, evidence of a fine man and a great father.
In 2016, Pat reunited with and married a long-time friend, Donna Fredericks. With her three children, they soon became one big family of holidays, vacations and fun. In the past 2 years, they were blessed with three grandchildren, Rocco, Rylee, and Hazel. Pat was so excited to be adding two more grandchildren by years' end, and saddened to think he may never meet them. Although time with the wee ones was cut too short, he will fondly be kept alive in memory by all of them as “Geeps.”
Pat loved hockey, rugby, and the Road to the Final Four. He liked running in races - Peaks to Prairie, Heart and Sole, and most recently the annual Bloomsday 12k in Spokane that he and Donna ran three years in a row. The highlight of Paddy's life was playing rugby in Ireland, and he and Donna had a trip planned back there before he fell ill. He longed to show her his favorite castles, cathedrals, and pubs, but pancreatic cancer swallowed his final dream. He passed away on August 27, 2021. He will be missed by all who knew him.
One of Pat and Donna's aspirations was to start a foundation for underprivileged youth. While coaching Little League with his brother Ence, Pat witnessed too much young talent fall by the wayside due to limited financial means. Donna and the Bettise family will see this to fruition as a memorial to Pat and his love for baseball. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bettise Baseball Buddies Foundation so that all kids who want to play Little League can have a chance, regardless of resources.
Pat is survived by his loving wife Donna, daughter Charlee Copher (Daniel and Rocco), son Donovan (Megan Lawler and Hazel), stepson Beau Fredericks (Corrie and Rylee), stepson Jess Fredericks, stepdaughter Delaney Fredericks (Alex Murray), mother Scotty Bettise, brothers Shawn (Susan Scariano), Terrence (Nora), sisters Kathlinda (Glenn) and Mariah, mother-in-law Esther Pfannenstiel and former wife Phyrne Fick (Ed). He is also survived by a wide array of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and dear friends. He was proceeded in death by his father, 'Big Don' Bettise and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. As Pat would say to all, “Stay loose” until we meet again.
A rosary and service for family and close friends will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. and then Pat would want you to join in a Celebration of his life on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall in Billings.
