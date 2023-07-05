Patrick Leroy Umstead

BILLINGS - Patrick Leroy Umstead of Billings, MT passed away unexpectedly at home from heart failure on June 17, 2023. He was born August 8, 1952 in Lewistown MT to Leroy and Mary Lucille Umstead.

Pat married Marilyn Braaton on August 5, 1977 and they were married for over 40 years. Together they had two sons Dylan and Zach. Patrick served in the army in Vietnam from November 1970-October 1971.

He was a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America, Helena Mineral Society and Billings Mineral Society. He loved to make stone cabochon jewelry.

He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Mary Lee, Shirley and brother Deane.

He is survived by his sons Dylan and Zach, ex-wife Marilyn, sisters Kathy (Jerry), Sue (Les), and Deb (Doug) and brother Jim plus many nephews and nieces.

Graveside service with military honors will be held on July 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Rd, Laurel MT.