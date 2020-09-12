Patrick Mark Hermanson

Pat was born in Prescott, Wisconsin, on March 15, 1951, the third of four children born to Roger and Jeanne Hermanson. He was a member of the class of 1969 at Prescott High School where he excelled in athletics. He went on to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1973. Pat's C-3 classmates were his brothers and lifelong friends. He married Karen the same year, and served in active duty for seven years. Pat and Karen were blessed with three children, and after being stationed in Germany, Texas, and California, Pat began a long career in hospital administration first in Billings, Montana, and later in Pocatello, Idaho. After working closely with doctors in hospital settings for many years, he earned the title for himself – receiving his PhD in Healthcare Administration in 2012. He then went on to teach at Idaho State University.