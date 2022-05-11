 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Michael Gannon

BILLINGS - Patrick Michael Gannon 46, passed away May 2 at St. John's United surrounded by his family. He was born to William and Laura on December 12, 1975 at St. Vincent Healthcare.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 8th Street West, Billings. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.cfgbillings.com.

