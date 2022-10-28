It's with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Patrick "Pat" Bergman. Pat passed away in the evening on October 18 in Seattle, WA at age 57.

One of Pat's most identifying attributes was his "unique and dry wit", as one of his closest friends put it. He was incredibly optimistic and had a way of bringing humor to all things mundane. Pat was driven in everything he did, especially when it came to football and business. He was confident in himself and a force to be reckoned with in many ways.

Pat was born in Lincoln, NE on July 20, 1965 and spent the majority of his childhood growing up in Miles City, MT. Pat graduated college from Montana State University in Bozeman where he served as the wide receiver for the Montana State Bobcats from 1984-1988. From there, Pat went on to work in business and had jobs that moved him, his first Wife, Christina Snell, and his kids to a number of states including Washington, Idaho, Arizona and Colorado. Most recently, Pat was living in Houston, Texas before he moved to Seattle, WA a few months before he passed.

Pat is survived by his three kids: Jessica, Calvin and Rachel; and his first grandchild on the way. Pat is also survived by his mother, Ellen Bergman; and his three brothers: Barry, Brad and Chris Bergman.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held at Dahl Funeral Home in Bozeman, MT on November 5 at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, Pat's family would like to invite family and friends to gather for a continued celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn Bozeman that will include food, drink and stories of Pat's life.