Patrick ‘Pat' Michael Weber

Patrick ‘Pat' Michael Weber passed away on Saturday, March 6 2021, with his wife and sister by his side. Pat was a much loved husband, brother and uncle.

Pat was born in 1959 in Glendive, Montana to Vern and Gertrude Weber and joined their four children Joe, Jerry and Kay, (who predecease him), and Karen. He grew up and graduated from high school in Glendive where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Janet Smith. Pat and Janet would have celebrated their forty-year wedding anniversary in August 2021.

Pat will be remembered for his genuine love of the outdoors. He spent countless hours over his lifetime hunting and fishing in Montana and inspired family and friends to do the same. Before his passing, he was blessed to have the opportunity to go salmon fishing in Alaska and hunting in Africa with Janet. Both were dream trips for them. Pat's fondest memories were hunting, fishing and boating trips with his nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews. He could always be counted on for a good prank and lots of teasing.