Patsy Ann Bach, 83, of Billings, Montana died September 6, at Highgate Senior Living. She was the youngest of twelve children, born in Laurel, Montana on February 14, 1939 to Orville and Tirzah Paronto. Patsy married the love of her life, George F. Bach on July 9, 1959. Throughout their 58 years of marriage, they devoted their lives to their four children and six grandchildren.

Patsy started working for Mountain Bell in 1966 and continued to work for AT&T. Through her hard work and studying, she advanced to become a drafting engineer. Despite her dedication to work, she always made time to camp, play cards, socialize with friends, and follow her children's and grandchildren's activities. After she retired, she was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Throughout her life, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard's Church in the Heights.

Mom will always be remembered as a caretaker who put her family first. As a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, she was the cornerstone of our family. Her love for her family and friends was especially felt during the holidays, a time she filled with warmth and an abundance of great food.

Patsy joins George in heaven to continue watching and caring for her family. Patsy is survived by her children: Brenda (Kevin) Miner, Ronald (Rhonda) Bach, Deborah (Brian) Gustafson, and Donald (Kristi) Bach; and her grandchildren: Eric Gustafson (Jeff Mueller), Logan Gustafson, Skye Miner, Samantha Miner, Kassy Breshears, Manhattan Bach, and Elizabeth Slovak. She will be greatly missed by her family and by the many others whose lives she touched.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at St. Bernard's Church with burial following at Sunset Cemetery. In honor of Patsy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Montana.