It is with great sadness we announce that our beloved Patti Olson, wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend to all that knew her passed away on April 5, 2020. She is now in the arms of her heavenly father. She passed away with her family and staff by her side at Rosebud Health Care Center. She endured the pain and torment of her disease with grace, dignity, and a beautiful smile until the end. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Patti was baptized on July 13, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran in Wakefield, Michigan, and was confirmed at Zion Lutheran on Oct. 22, 1967 in Summerfield, Montana.
The family would like to thank all the staff and her residents at Rosebud Health Care for their kindness and loving care for Patti during her residency there.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to help fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.org or make check payable to ‘Alzheimer's Association' and mail to: Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102.
Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com. Cremation has taken place, and the service will be at a later date.
