Patty Cooper

Our treasured friend, Patty Cooper passed from earth into the heavens on Oct 18.

Billings Community Center was a place of friendship, fun and support for Patty and her husband, Ron. She found great joy in gathering with people, planning pranks and playing cards, but mostly she delighted in being helpful. Patty volunteered to assist the staff in preparing the center for meals and activities for over 16 years.

Always side by side, Patty and Ron celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage. They loved spending time with their pets and attending Billings Mustangs games on summer evenings.

Memories of Patty's enthusiasm and laughter will serve as a reminder to embrace the good and wonder in each day. Condolences may be mailed to Ron's attention at Billings Community Center 360 N 23rd Billings MT 59101.