Patty L. Rice passed away on March 11 at her home in Billings. Patty was born on Dec. 13, 1936 to Lewis and Thelma Matejka in Fort Des Moines, Iowa and spent her early years as an army brat while her father served as a career army member. He was eventually assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas where Patty graduated from Leavenworth High school.

She then proceeded to work in Pensacola, Florida, New York City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa where she met her husband of 61 years Gardner M, “Bart” Rice who was working on a research project for the Federal Highway Administration. They were subsequently married in Mont Vernon, New Hampshire on Oct. 15, 1960. They started their marriage in Alexandria, Virginia and subsequently lived in numerous locations from coast to coast and in between while Bart pursued his career.

She enjoyed two years in Kuwait where she used her outgoing personality to socialize with people from countries around the world and built many good memories. She traveled extensively in Europe during this period and perhaps her best memory was visiting a small town in Czechoslovakia where her grandfather migrated from to America. She was very proud of her Czech heritage. Her son Theodore was born in Vancouver, Washington in 1965 and daughter Janet was born in Augusta, Maine in 1968.

She enjoyed travel and always looked forward to the next move until eventually Bart approached retirement and they picked out the last job location in Billings where they settled in for the next 30 years. They chose to retire in Montana due much to fond memories of the first year of marriage which she enjoyed immensely in West Yellowstone and the Saturday nights in Butte when the deep shafts were still operating and the pit was in its infancy and uptown was jumping.

Patty worked continuously over the years with most of the jobs being of a secretary nature though perhaps her favorite job was as a disc jockey on a radio station in Grants, New Mexico. It seemed she was always able to find a job she enjoyed where ever she ended up. She very much enjoyed her years in Billings especially when she donned her McGruff the Crime Dog suit and visited the schools in the area with a member of the Billings police or state police or on a float in the annual Christmas parade as part of the Community Crime Prevention Council.

She enjoyed her years in Billings and was convinced they had found the right place to retire. Patty very much enjoyed animals and owned numerous cats and dogs over the years. She was especially proud of her role in locating homes for stray cats while living in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Patty was a Methodist and attended several Methodist churches and had good memories of singing in the choir. Sadly, Patty was involved in an automobile accident in 2018 which left her walking with a walker and curtailed her social life. The last years were spent enduring much pain, loss of mobility and independence leading to dementia and finally her death. The support of the Compassus home hospice which enabled her to remain in the home she loved with her pets was deeply appreciated.

Patty is survived by her husband Bart, her daughter Major Janet Rice, son Theodore Rice and granddaughters Mykenzie and Karissa Rice. A celebration of life is planned but has not been confirmed at this point.