Paul Anthony Fargo

Paul Anthony Fargo, 53, of Springfield, Missouri, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The son of Michael and Murnell Fargo, Paul was born on Aug. 14, 1968, in Soldotna, Alaska.

While living in Billings, Paul had worked as a security officer for Sundown Security.

An excellent artist, he enjoyed drawing. He was an avid reader and had a passion for collecting knives.

His father, Michael Fargo, preceded him in death, Oct. 27, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Murnell Fargo of Billings; three brothers, John Fargo and Allen Fargo of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael O'Connor of Springfield, Missouri. Also surviving are niece and nephew Dana and Anthony O'Connor.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. Following the graveside, a reception will be held at the family home.

