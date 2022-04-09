Paul Anthony Fargo, 53, of Springfield, Missouri, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.
The son of Michael and Murnell Fargo, Paul was born on Aug. 14, 1968, in Soldotna, Alaska.
While living in Billings, Paul had worked as a security officer for Sundown Security.
An excellent artist, he enjoyed drawing. He was an avid reader and had a passion for collecting knives.
His father, Michael Fargo, preceded him in death, Oct. 27, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Murnell Fargo of Billings; three brothers, John Fargo and Allen Fargo of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael O'Connor of Springfield, Missouri. Also surviving are niece and nephew Dana and Anthony O'Connor.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. Following the graveside, a reception will be held at the family home.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.