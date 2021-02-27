Paul Armin Krebill of Bozeman, Montana died on Feb. 19, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, as the only child of Armin and Louise Krebill. He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois in 1945.

He received a B.A. from Elmhurst College in 1949, a M.Div. from McCormick Theological Seminary in 1952, and a certificate from the Summer Theological Institute of the St. Andrews University in Scotland (1970).

He married his college sweetheart, Doris L. Schoening, on August 19, 1950 in LaSalle, Illinois.

Ordained into the Gospel Ministry of the Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. in 1952, his first ministry was as pastor of the Presbyterian Community Churches of Yoder and Hawk Springs, Wyoming. In 1956 he became Campus Minister to Montana State University in Bozeman.

During their time in Bozeman, their three children were born: Ross William in 1956 who died in 1960; Dan Peter in 1958; and Rose Louise in 1960.

In 1967 he became the founding pastor of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Billings, where he served for 25 years. He also served as a part-time chaplain at Billings Deaconess Hospital and as interim pastor of the Oreti Parish in New Zealand.