 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Arthur Downing

  • 0
Paul Arthur Downing

Our beloved Paul Arthur Downing, of Billings, passed away on Thursday, Aug, 18.

A vigil will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a viewing beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial will follow services at Mountview Cemetery. A light reception will be held at Willowbrook Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News