Paul Arthur Downing

A vigil will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a viewing beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial will follow services at Mountview Cemetery. A light reception will be held at Willowbrook Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West.