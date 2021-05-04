 Skip to main content
Paul B. Westervelt
Paul Westervelt, 96, of Big Timber passed away Sunday May 2, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Billings.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday May 8th at the Big Timber Evangelical Church.

For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

