Paul 'Casey' Stengel

Casey had a long-term love affair with music and athletics, particularly those involving students in the local schools. If you needed to find him, you just needed to know where the concert or the ball game was going on. His life can be summarized by two words, education and service. He was a strong proponent that education was essential and that learning should be fun as well as interesting. When it comes to service, his granddaughter recently said it best, 'Grandpa is an easy person to share about. I'm so proud to be related to him. His life was one of service. Service to country. Service to community. Service to education. Service to family. As I've been thinking about my favorite memories, everything goes back to serving someone besides himself. Such an honorable human! An amazing example for all who knew him.'