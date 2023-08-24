Paul David Borge

KANSAS CITY, MO - Paul David Borge passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. David died from dementia related issues that began in 2014. David, as he was known, was 78 years old.

He is survived by his brother, Douglas; his sister in law, Susan; Will Borge, his nephew; the family of Sam Borge, Hannah Borge , and his wife Jill Leibowitz, He also had 5 cousins Brian, Robert, Don, Paul, and John Nockleby. His parents, Henry and Margaret Borge predeceased David.

Upon discharge from the Army in 1971 he moved to Minneapolis. He spent his career in quality control at a metals plant in Minneapolis. He moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 2022 to be close to his brother, Doug.

There will be a service in the fall.