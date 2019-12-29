{{featured_button_text}}

Paul was born to James and Bertha Wiley. Paul served in the Army, stationed in France during the Korean War. On June 5, 1953 Paul married Carole Chatham. To this union were born three children. Lisa Wiley-Ayers (Hal) and Lacey, Michael (Bev) and Ryan Coles & Erica, and Greg (Shannon) and Emily and six great grandchildren.

Paul retired from Sweetheart Bakery after 40 years of service.

Paul was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and resided at Canyon Creek Memory Care where he received excellent care.

Paul passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Canyon Creek for the loving care they provided to Paul.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.

