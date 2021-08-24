Paul Edward Fischer passed away August 22, 2021 while under Hospice care at Tendernest in Billings, MT.

Paul was born in Bakersfield, CA, 1927, the 4th of Martin and Eva Voth Fischer's 10 children. Paul was raised Mennonite in Oklahoma where his family farmed. While a teller at Community Bank in Hugoton KS, Paul joined the Army and served with Headquarters' Company at Castle Casern in Butzbach, Germany. There Paul met his future wife, Hilde Klee Diehl, who was a German pharmacist working at the American Dispensary, and they married in Butzbach in Sept. of 1952. After discharge, Paul returned to his bank job in Hugoton before they moved to Billings, MT, in 1954 so Paul could work for Security Bank.

Paul was always very active in the community. He belonged to the JCs, First English Luther Church, Comus Club, Metropolitan Dinner Club, the Optimists, the Mason's, the Shrine (motorcycle brigade & G Is), and the Jesters. He was a board member of Children's Village and St John's Lutheran Home which named a cottage after him in recognition of all his contributions. Paul and Hilde loved to entertain, socialize and travel. Paul was an avid photographer, gardener, landscaper and woodworker. Before his retirement, Paul was VP in the bank Trust department. He also held both a real estate and securities license.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, wife, and siblings, Selma, Arthur, Rose, and Elden. He is survived by his daughter, Chriss Hugenberg (Bill), and his siblings Esther (Gene), Ervin (Joan), Lawrence, Pauline (Joe) and Julie (John).