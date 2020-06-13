Paul George Stebbins
Paul George Stebbins of Lacey, Washington, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born in Billings, raised in Laurel, and college educated in MT. He taught school, was Principal and Superintendent of schools.

He married Lillian Leland in 1963; they had three children Bronwen, Perry and Scotia. Lillian died 1990. Paul married Sue Ballard in 1992 and moved to a retirement community in Lacey, Washington.

Survived by wife Sue, son Perry, daughter Scotia and family, and sister Sandie Herzog.

