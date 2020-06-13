Paul George Stebbins of Lacey, Washington, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born in Billings, raised in Laurel, and college educated in MT. He taught school, was Principal and Superintendent of schools.
He married Lillian Leland in 1963; they had three children Bronwen, Perry and Scotia. Lillian died 1990. Paul married Sue Ballard in 1992 and moved to a retirement community in Lacey, Washington.
Survived by wife Sue, son Perry, daughter Scotia and family, and sister Sandie Herzog.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Stebbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.