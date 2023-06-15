Paul was incandescent. He lit up every room he walked into. His handsome physical presence was uncannily paired with an unbounded enthusiasm for life and humanity. He was a rockhound extraordinaire, a river rafter and river runner, an ardent political commentator (often at the corner of Pug Mahon's bar), a lover of all flora and fauna, an astronomer, and a passionate collector of his beloved rocks and artifacts.

Born in Highland Park, Illinois, in 1945, Paul came to Montana, from Nebraska, in 1983, and never turned back- except to spend summers on Beaver Island, Michigan with his life partner, Penelope Strong, at their historic cabin. Their annual pilgrimages were a delight. There, they plied the great lake's many beaches, collecting rocks and building a medicine wheel garden, and cabin paths. Many mornings and evenings were spent on the beach, or before their outdoor fires, with the native frog, firefly, butterfly, turtle, spider, and firefly population- and a beaver or so….at the Jordan River. Paul absolutely loved Montana, the rivers, mountains, fields, and the vast openness of the West. He rafted the Middle Fork of the Salmon, the Yampa, and Green Rivers with many rafting cohorts (Yaks all !!) and rafted the Grand Canyon many times. He frequently hunted his beloved pheasants with good friend Doug Lovely, and other buddies. He was fortunate to inhabit near and by the Stillwater River and loved Midnight Canyon and his friends there.

Paul was an attorney, licensed in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. He practiced law in Billings, working with Timer Moses early on, and later in his own practice. He never wavered in believing in his clients' causes and was a passionate advocate. Paul's last years were spent at home on Clark Avenue, when, after multiple surgeries, he suffered a series of health-related setbacks. But his spirit was always vibrant, and alive. Thank you - to his Clark and Lewis Avenue friends and neighbors, who were always there, to the end. And a huge "shout out" to Shannon Grant, his loyal helpmate for the last few years. In the past year, Paul and Penelope were fortunate to spend November and March in Marana, Arizona, at the "Gold Cholla" house, guests of Wanda and Ed Eichler, Penelope's sister, and brother-in-law. Paul loved his special time in the Sonoran Desert, the cacti, the sun, and the warmth of Arizona. He and Penelope made frequent stopovers at La Posada, in Winslow, Arizona, beginning their annual trips to the Southwest in 2001.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Paul Matt, Jr. and Florence Matt, and his only sibling, Pam Scott, of Omaha, Nebraska. Also, his Goldens Cole and Gabe, his loyal hunting partners, felines Monica, Dot, and Denise, and many more feral cats he randomly fed.

He is survived by his partner and wife of love, Penelope Strong, of Billings, Montana, and his nieces, Beth Scott, and Kate Scott, and their four sons, Max. Harrison, Sam, and Jack of Denver, Colorado, and Ivar, the golden retriever, Sherlock, the Maine coon cat, and Chance. the Siamese. Rest well, my darling Cobb, you are and will always be, in the words of our favorite bard, "Forever Young ".