Paul Howard

The best measure of a life well-lived is the number of sustained friendships one has acquired on one's journey. Paul had good friends, friendships that sustained both he and his friends. Paul's friendships included one young man he met on the playground in 4th grade. Standing apart from the other kids at recess on the playground, Justin was utterly different in a funny yellow coat and utterly alone that day. Paul thought it was ok that this kid was different and introduced himself. They were good friends to the day Paul died.

Friendships begin between strangers. Paul's act of kindness on the playground so long ago was a defining characteristic. Paul was kind. Small acts of kindness are the soil in which friendship grows – our community grows. Paul is no longer in this world. He cannot continue to provide those small acts of kindness so necessary to make the world around us a better place. That leaves a kindness deficit, if you will. That emptiness must be filled.

You can help. Paul would be honored if just once you buy the burger of the person behind you in the drive-up lane of McDonalds – or let somebody with a couple of items at Costco cut in front of your full cart in the checkout lane. A small act of kindness between strangers. Who knows where that might lead?

Paul is survived by his incredibly proud parents, Corbin Howard and Joyce Davis, his incredibly proud sisters Anna and Nora, sis-in-law Sara, delightful nephew Max, dear friends Justin, Jordan, Annie, Simon and so many other friends and extended family members who loved him.