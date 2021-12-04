Paul James LaVeau, M.D., loving husband and father passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born June 28, 1955 to Phillip and Barbara LaVeau in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was second of four children and lived in Montana, Connecticut and Georgia growing up.

Paul completed his BS degree in biology in 1977 from Leland Stanford Jr. University. In 1982 he earned M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia and the entered the United State Air Force to complete his internship and residency at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, Lackland AFB, Texas. Following his residency in internal medicine, he completed a cardiology fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine in 1987 with further training in interventional cardiology. He then returned to Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in 1988.

While at Wilford Hall he met his wife Kathryn (Kitty) and married in 1983. They had three children: Paul Jr. and twins, Brandon and Skye.

Paul served in the USAF as cardiologist until 1995 when he separated to work for a private cardiology group in Sherman, Texas.