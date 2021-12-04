Paul James LaVeau, M.D., loving husband and father passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born June 28, 1955 to Phillip and Barbara LaVeau in Great Lakes, Illinois. He was second of four children and lived in Montana, Connecticut and Georgia growing up.
Paul completed his BS degree in biology in 1977 from Leland Stanford Jr. University. In 1982 he earned M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia and the entered the United State Air Force to complete his internship and residency at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, Lackland AFB, Texas. Following his residency in internal medicine, he completed a cardiology fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine in 1987 with further training in interventional cardiology. He then returned to Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in 1988.
While at Wilford Hall he met his wife Kathryn (Kitty) and married in 1983. They had three children: Paul Jr. and twins, Brandon and Skye.
Paul served in the USAF as cardiologist until 1995 when he separated to work for a private cardiology group in Sherman, Texas.
With Paul's love for hunting and the outdoors and a desire to be closer to his father who lived by Madison River, the family moved to Billings, Montana in 2000. There, he worked for the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and finally Powell Valley Healthcare in Wyoming and the Billings VA Clinic.
Paul loved his career in Cardiology and truly enjoyed getting to know his patients. He particularly enjoyed caring for the Veterans at the VA Clinic. Equally important to Paul was providing for his wife, Kitty of thirty-eight years and making sure his family was always taken care of. He was a wonderful husband and father who will be dearly missed by all.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Billings Clinic and Riverstone Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they provided.
Interment will be at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. The family will gather to celebrate Paul's life at a later date. Memorials to honor Paul can be made to The Special K Ranch, P.O. Box 479, Columbus, Montana 59019 where his son, Paul Jr. currently resides.
