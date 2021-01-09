Paul James Murphy was born May 22, 1977, in Billings, Montana, to Kathy and James Murphy. Paul died Dec. 28, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul had many interests, including hunting, fishing, camping, the Red Sox, the Vikings, and weightlifting.

Paul was our world traveler going to Scotland, England, Ireland (his favorite), Spain (he claimed the chicks were beautiful), and all over in the U.S. Right out of high school he moved to Portland, Oregon, to go to culinary school and going through the ranks eventually became an executive chef. He changed careers later in life and became a sales manager for a fruit and vegetable company in Seattle, Washington. He loved to talk politics to anyone that would listen.

Survivors include his mother Kathy (Darrell) Devitt, Billings; father James (Laurie) Murphy, Billings; stepsister Lindsey (Matthew) McDonnell, Billings; stepbrother Sam (Katie) Diemert, Cleveland, Ohio; grandmother Laura Mattheis, Billings; uncles Gordon (Jonnie) Mattheis, Greenbay Wisconsin; John (Diane) Mattheis Billings; Stewart Mattheis, Billings; Jerry Murphy, Billings; Thomas Murphy, Livingston; along with numerous cousins and extended family.

Paul also leaves behind his beloved goddaughters, and many lifelong friends that were always by his side though thick and thin. You, and Paul, know who you are. Paul has numerous family and friends including his brother Tom waiting in heaven to show him around. The outpouring of condolences about Paul's death have been overwhelming. Thank you from his family here on earth to all of you. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be given to an organization of your choice.