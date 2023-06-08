NYE — Paul Joseph Lindley passed away on June 6, 2023.
A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Nye Community Church, located in Nye, Montana. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the Nye Community Church. The burial will immediately follow at the Nye Cemetery. Reception following burial will be located at the Two Rivers Lodge, Nye.
Michelotti-Sawyers funeral home will be assisting with the arrangements. For full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.