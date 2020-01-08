Paul L. Enstrom, 82, of Glorieta, NM passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Paul was born on August 4, 1937 in Huntley. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Lillian Enstrom of Billings. Paul is survived by his siblings Gary Enstrom and wife Nancy of Montana, Sherry Dreese of Montana and Dale Enstrom of California; his children, Paula Enstrom of Arroyo Grande, California; Kim Powell and husband Mark of Santa Fe; Terri Gilmore and husband Tim of Eldorado; and Susan Garson of Salem, Oregon, along with his seven grandchildren, Evan, Shawna, Jessica, Bryan, Patrick, Mitchel and Jared, and several nieces and nephews.
In his early years, Paul enjoyed doing auto body work, hunting, fishing and racing motorcycles and snowmobiles. Paul was an avid model railroader and took great pride in his many years of working with the Santa Fe Model Railroad Club where he devoted endless hours designing, building, displaying and operating model railroad layouts for the community’s enjoyment. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
