Paul Ledyard ‘Tack’ Van Cleve IV, 83, of Melville passed away Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at The Springs at Grand Park in Billings.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Timber.

