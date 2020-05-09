Paul Leroy Mallow

He was born on June 3, 1927, in Chariton, Iowa, to Fred and Anzo Mallow. The family moved to Longmont, Colorado, when he was 10 years old. After graduating from high school in 1945, he joined the Merchant Marines. He started his oilfield career in 1948 with Oilwell Supply in Casper, Wyoming. After 30 months, he was called to the Army in 1950, serving in Germany. Discharged in 1952, he returned to Oilwell Supply in Glendive for a year and then to Williston, North Dakota, in 1953. On April 21, 1955, Paul married Betty Johnson from Watford City, North Dakota.