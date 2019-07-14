Paul took his first breath of life Sept. 4, 1984 in Couer de’Alene, Idaho. After 18 years of health issues he took his final breath July 3, 2019.
Paul had many great times in his life with his family and friends. But the light inside him shined the brightest in the presence of his daughter, truly the love of his life. We are all grateful for every minute we shared with him; we cherish the memories always and forever.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow at Billings Heights FOE, 526 Laurie Ln.
A celebration of life, an acknowledgement of an ending – the awareness of a new beginning.
