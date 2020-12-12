Paul M. Williams passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, at Highgate Assisted Living.
He was born on a hot day, 109 degrees, in Miles City, on July 19, 1933, to Art and Dorathy Williams. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Miller, in October 1953.
He was drafted into the Army in May 1954 through May 1956. He spent six months on the atomic proving grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. He started working at ExxonMobil Refinery in 1953, where he was a pipefitter and spent many years on the fire brigade, finally retiring in 1994 after 42 years. After retirement, he enjoyed going to his trailer at Cooney Dam and golfing.
One of his favorite pastimes was drinking ‘Snake Bite Medicine,' also known as beer, with all his grandkids and friends. He was also an ace at cribbage and pinochle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Dorathy; and daughter Barbara ‘Toots' Hengelfelt.
Survivors are his wife Jean; daughter Kathy ‘Kath' (Jim) Garretson; grandchildren Tyona (Squirt) (Matt) Albrecht, Eric (LeeBobber) (Robin) Stauffer, Justin (Paul) (Autum) Hengelfelt; great-grandchildren Katie, Abby, Danelle, Madison, Tom, Sam and Elli.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
