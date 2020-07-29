Paul Perkins
Paul Perkins, a lifelong resident of Montana, died unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at the age of 70 in his home. Services are to be held on July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lockwood followed by graveside services at the Joliet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

