Paul Roos
Paul Roos, age 78, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A celebration of Paul's life will be held next summer in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the following: Clark Fork Coalition, Snowberry Foundation P.O. Box 5 Lincoln, MT 59639 (web site coming), The Wilderness Society, or contact the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at lincolnmontana@linctel.net for a list of Lincoln needs. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Paul.
