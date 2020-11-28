Paul Steven Roos left this world in the early hours of Nov 10, 2020, seven weeks after the discovery of advanced and aggressive cancer. Paul passed away with family at his side in his Lincoln home.

Paul was born on June 30, 1942, to Maxine and Donald Roos. He spent his early days in Lincoln where he felt the strong pull of the woods and streams of the Blackfoot Valley.

Paul married his high school sweetheart, Kay Vandeberg, in August of 1961, a year after their graduation from Augusta High School. They then moved to Helena where Paul attended Carroll College and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and a teaching certificate. During Paul's college days, two daughters were added to the family.

Following graduation and one year of teaching, Paul was hired as the Clancy, Montana, principal and a third daughter joined the family. In 1969, Paul returned to his hometown, Lincoln, to become the Lincoln school principal and teach where his mother Maxine was the 2nd grade teacher. Paul started and coached girls grade school basketball so his girls could play the game he loved. The couple also bought Stubb's Cabin Camp, renaming it The Roost and a fourth daughter was soon added to the Lincoln family.