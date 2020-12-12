Paul Victor Hoyer passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

He was born March 27, 1927, in Summit, New Jersey, to Henry and Clarice (Lehr) Hoyer. Paul served in the Navy as an Aviation Technician's Mate. He attended Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts, and completed his M.D. degree at The University of Rochester in 1955. As an intern at the John Haynes Memorial Hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts, during a power outage with no backup generators, volunteers were recruited to come into the polio ward/iron lung ward to rock and pump the iron lungs for hours. Paul was deeply moved by the kindness and selflessness of those complete strangers who risked contracting polio to help save the lives of 10 children. A day that impacted him for the remainder of his life to live life to the fullest and enjoy every moment.

Paul completed his internship in Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Boston, where he met the love of his life, Dikken (Fredrikke), who was a visiting OR/scrub nurse from Denmark. They married in Sollerod Church in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1957. Paul was given less than one week to fly to Denmark to be married and return to work; this was the start of a lifelong adventure and dedication to one another. After Paul's residency at University of Washington in Seattle, they moved to Billings and continued to build a union of love and faith.