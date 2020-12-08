Paul W. Bronson
Paul W. Bronson passed away at home on Dec. 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Paul was born on Oct. 19, 1943 in Butte, MT. He served in the Air Force, worked in the Butte mining industry, owned a ranch in Charlo, MT, and finished his career working for Montana Dept. of Transportation in Billings, MT. Paul leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Linda, and two children, Jon and Karin. Services for Paul will be delayed until such time as it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to your local food bank in Paul's honor. To read Paul's full obituary, and for future details of a service, please visit https://www.duggandolanmortuary.com/obits
