Dad truly had the heart of a teacher. His sons' earliest memory of him was him teaching them about the many responsibilities/chores of colony life. When his boys were very young, he would take them with him on the various jobs he did on the colony. He taught them how to work by having them pick up rocks around the community or helping him with setting up the irrigation and how to work his beloved potato crops he was so proud of. Dad believed in instilling a strong work ethic at a young age and taught his children the value of helping people and the community around them.

Dad was happiest when he was serving people. His face shone with joy when he knew that what he was doing was helping someone in some way. As he got older and wasn't in the general workforce anymore at Martinsdale Colony, he still found ways to help out. He had this golf cart that he used to run errands with and made sure that he was there to chauffeur any of the senior ladies to and from whatever summer work they chose to take part in. All the ladies in Martinsdale knew that they could count on Dad if they needed assistance. That is something he instilled in his sons ever since they were a mere five years old – you always help a Lady out. That eventually resulted in some very grateful daughter-in-laws. One of the last conversations he had with his son Joe (who is a talented mechanic) was asking Joe to fix something on his golf cart. Even towards the end of his life when his health failed him, he wanted his golf cart to be in great shape so he'll be able to use it again to serve the people he loved.