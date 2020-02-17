Paula Kathleen Cull
Paula Kathleen Cull passed away at TenderNest Assisted Living facility on Feb. 8, 2020, due to complications associated with dementia. Paula was born on Aug. 7, 1947 in Aurora, Nebraska. Her parents were Don and Yvonne Porter (deceased) and she had one younger sister, Susan.

Paula spent most of her adult life in Denver, Colorado, working in the oil and gas industry. In 1997, she moved to Billings to help her sister through some difficulties. Paula worked for a couple of years at Wyo-Ben and then 8 years as an administrative assistant at Montana State University Billings.

In 1998, Paula met Chris Cull in Billings and they were married on Feb. 5, 2000. They had a great 14 years together and both retired in 2012. They were able to travel for a while before Paula became ill.

Paula is survived by her husband, Chris, stepdaughter Joey Sheeley (Weegie) and stepson Brandon Cull. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and compassionate staff at TenderNest and Stillwater Hospice for Paula’s care during her final difficult years.

Final arrangements for cremation have been made; at Paula’s request, no service or memorial was held.

