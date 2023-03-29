Paula Kathleen Otte Robertson, 102, of Billings, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Riverstone Hospice Home.
A Celebration of Paula's life will be on Saturday, April 1, at the Dahl Funeral Chapel at 12:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Luncheon will be served at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel.
To view the full obituary and share condolences with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
