Paula Kathleen Otte Robertson, 102, of Billings, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Riverstone Hospice Home.

A Celebration of Paula's life will be on Saturday, April 1, at the Dahl Funeral Chapel at 12:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Luncheon will be served at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel.