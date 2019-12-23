{{featured_button_text}}

Paula Mae Burgess, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed from her earthly life into her heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2019. Paula was born Jan. 4, 1938. She is preceded in death by her son Ken Burgess (Paula), her parents, her sisters Palma and Phyllis.

She is survived by her five children Marshan Sam, Shelley Sam, Robert Sam, Kelly Mueller and Steve Sam, her sisters Patsy Brunt and Patricia Berryhill, her 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces and her adopted daughter Kim Mela. Her and her four sisters were known as the sweet green P’s because all their names started with P’s and their maiden name was Green.

We love you momma.

There will be no services per her request.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Burgess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

