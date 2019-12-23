Paula Mae Burgess, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed from her earthly life into her heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2019. Paula was born Jan. 4, 1938. She is preceded in death by her son Ken Burgess (Paula), her parents, her sisters Palma and Phyllis.
She is survived by her five children Marshan Sam, Shelley Sam, Robert Sam, Kelly Mueller and Steve Sam, her sisters Patsy Brunt and Patricia Berryhill, her 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces and her adopted daughter Kim Mela. Her and her four sisters were known as the sweet green P’s because all their names started with P’s and their maiden name was Green.
You have free articles remaining.
We love you momma.
There will be no services per her request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.